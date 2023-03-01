Chameleone apologises for passionately kissing his brother Weasel on stage





Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja, better known by the stage name Jose Chameleone, has apologised for kissing his brother, Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel Manizo.

The incident happened last weekend when Chameleone performed at a jam-packed concert. During the performance, Chameleone’s brother joined him on stage and at some point, they locked lips and kissed before thousands of revelers.

While issuing his apology, Chameleone said he got carried away by the energy and excitement of the concert dubbed ‘Gwaja Mujje’.

“I wish to use this opportunity to also apologize to my fans, friends for the deed me and Weasel shared on stage. I know most of my friends are really offended and didn’t carry it lightly. I sincerely apologize. It was just too much energy, excitement – I actually regret it. The energy was so high and it was just a wrong way to share it with Weasel, my brother, and I also apologize on behalf of him. Thank you so much for accepting my apologies,” Chameleone said.

“My sincere apologies to the general public. Weasel and I are brothers and family men. We were caught up in the heat of the moment. As African men we respect African values and morals. The act is regrettable and should not have happened and will never happen again,” he further said.

However, this is not the first time Chameleone and his brothers raised eye brows with their behaviour. Chameleone and Weasel also kissed on stage during a past concert in Bujumbura. Days before the concert, Chameleone had been recorded dancing seductively and provocatively with his other blood brother, Pallaso Mayanja.

Chameleone’s apology came a day before the Ugandan Parliament was set to re-table a Bill which seeks to prohibit and criminalize any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and prohibit the promotion or recognition of such relations.

“We always talk about human rights but it is also true that there are human wrongs. Homosexuality is a human wrong that needs to be tackled through a piece of legislation,” said Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, the proposer of the anti-homosexuality Bill 2023.

