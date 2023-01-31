Change the law that waivered Uhuru’s family from taxes – Robert Alai





Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has thrown his party’s chairman, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, under the bus, saying that if a law exempted the latter from paying taxes, then it should be changed.

However, he opined that the rallies should not stop regardless of the drama dogging Mr Kenyatta.

In a tweet, Alai shared, “If Kenyatta family had a law exempting them from tax, let’s change that. But we not relenting on the rallies.”

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by President William Ruto accused Mr Kenyatta of funding the Azimio la Umoja’s rallies, saying the crackdown on tax evasion engineered them.

While addressing MPs in Mombasa on Monday, President Ruto said, “Even if they sponsor demonstrations so that they don’t pay tax, I want to promise them that they will pay tax. There are no more exemptions.

This country is not an animal farm, where some are more equal than others. We are going to have a society where every citizen carries their fair share of our [tax] burden. I am not talking about additional taxes [but] taxes that have been agreed upon by Parliament and signed into law.”

Mr Odinga has continuously lamented over the disputed 2022 election, saying that the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati rigged the election in favour of President Ruto.

Additionally, their attempts to seek legal redress left them with an egg on their face more so when the Supreme Court upheld Dr Ruto’s victory. Unsatisfied by the ruling, Martha Karua, Mr Odinga’s running mate filed a petition with the East African Court of Justice.

With the anonymous IEBC whistleblower findings, Karua announced that she had taken the ‘suppressed’ evidence to the highest court, the public opinion court.

“Our constitution clearly states that all sovereign power belongs to the people who may exercise it directly or indirectly brought donees such the three arms of government,” she tweeted.

