Charity Ngilu maintains low profile after Azimio loss

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes a funny facial expression at Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother in Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Charity Ngilu has maintained a low profile after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga lost his presidential bid to President Dr William Ruto.

Ms Ngilu has disappeared from the public eye since August 2022 when she was last seen alongside other leaders from the Mr Odinga led Azimio la Umoja coalition at the Bomas of Kenya hours before Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the presidential results.

At the time she claimed Mr Chebukati was planning to announce wrong results as Mr Odinga had won the elections.

After the elections results were announced, Azimio la Umoja filed an unsuccessful petition to challenge President William Ruto’s win.

With the current political retaliations between the Government and the opposition, one could expect to hear from Ms Ngilu but she has just gone on being silent.

On July 16, 2022, Mr Odinga announced that Ms Ngilu would not defend her seat as the Kitui County Governor and instead promised her a job in his government, which never came to pass.

A spotcheck by Nairobi News reveals Ms Ngilu’s social media accounts have not been as active as they used to be when she was the governor.

Ms Ngilu has made a total of 11posts on Facebook since President Dr Ruto was announced the winner of the presidential elections.

The posts include challenging of the validity of the presidential poll results.

She also wished Ms Ida Odinga a happy birthday on August 24, 2022.

On August 25, 2022, when Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, her successor, was being sworn into office, Ms Ngilu also went ahead and congratulated him for winning the elections.

On the same day she also wished the seven women who were sworn in as governors well as they take the oath of office.

The seven include; Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza (Independent), Gladys Wanga (Homabay), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Fatuma Achani (Kwale).

The other posts were made during the festive season on December 25, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

Ms Ngilu has in the past served as Health Minister and Kitui governor.

She also is the country’s first ever woman presidential candidate, having unsuccessfully contested for the top seat in the 1997 polls.

