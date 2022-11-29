Charlene Ruto reveals plans to work with Miss Tourism Africa to empower youth





President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene has hinted on plans to work together with the first Miss Tourism Africa, Noni Kariuki, on matters related to climate change and empowering the youth.

This after Charlene met and hanged out with the beauty queen.

Also read: Why KOT have nicknamed Charlene Ruto, Ivanka after Trump’s daughter

“Sat with this beauty & brains queen, the 1st Miss Tourism Africa, Noni Kariuki @nonikariuki. She has a vision to travel to natural areas sustainably while improving the well being of people around them,” Charlene tweeted.

Since her father was sworn into office, the First Daughter has thrown herself into a frenzy of public engagements, ranging from official meetings to fraternizing with the hoi polloi.

Also read: Miss Karun: This is what should be done when I die

Although her official position in government is yet to be clearly defined, within a span of just two months, Ms Ruto has straddled the country, making a whistle-stop tour of various counties, sitting down with various county bosses and even flown to meet foreign dignitaries and flying back just in time to munch on bread and soda amongst primary school kids, sitting, Turkish-style, in front of them.

In her countrywide tours, Charlene has already visited Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui, Tharaka-Nithi, Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu and Migori counties.

Also read: Four Under 25 stars who are flying the Kenyan flag high