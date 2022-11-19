Charlene Ruto’s day out at a local Kariobangi kibanda





The First Daughter Charlene Ruto advocates for the Hustler Fund after visiting a young hustler’s shop in Kariobangi South.

Taking to her social media page, Charlene said that the Fund would greatly expand young businesses in the country.

She noted that the Hustler Fund would greatly help the youths increase their income.

“Visited a young hustler’s shop in Kariobangi South today and listened to her story on how she saved enough funds to start her own juice & milkshake shop.

With instruments like the Hustler Fund, she will expand her business and grow her income.

Are you ready for The Hustler Fund?” said Charlene.

She also sat on one of the benches to enjoy the milkshake from the young lady.

The first phase of the Hustler Fund will be launched on November 30.

This came a few hours after Charlene shared that she was amused to see high school students from Kenya High who had donated foodstuff from their pockets to help the pupils at Langata Primary.

She shared photos of herself enjoying a meal in school with the little kids who surrounded her as they tried to get close to the President’s daughter.

“As much as today was enlightening, I saw something that I have never seen; a school donating food to another school. Students from The Kenya High School a.k.a #bomerians donated foodstuff, all from their own pockets, to Lang’ata Primary School students,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Just recently, she was hosted by the Belgian Ambassador to Kenya, H.E Peter Maddens, for an interactive session with Belgian investors from the education and technology industry.

After President Ruto was sworn in as the country’s fifth president, Charlene has been walking around visiting various political leaders in different counties.

She has been at the forefront, saying she leads by example.

