Charlene Ruto’s take on joining politics





First daughter Charlene Ruto says she is not interested in working in his father’s government.

She’s however unveiled her vision to work ‘with Kenyans’ through her Charlene Ruto foundation.

Charlene made the announcement during a visit to Kibra, a low income residential area in Nairobi.

“I’m not joining politics nor am I looking for employment in government,” she clarified.

Adding: “I’m a child of a Hustler which is why I visited Kibra. I appreciate you for maintaining peace during the electioneering period. Kibra residents will not be left behind in development projects which is why we’ve started the Charlene Ruto foundation.”

Charlene has been the most vocal and visible of President William Ruto’s children since the Head of State assumed office in September.

She has toured the country and held countless meetings with senior government officials including governors on matters related to conserving the environment.

Charlene also recently trended on social media as Quickmart Ivanka thanks to her tours while advocating for her father’s bottom up economy model as well as calling for environmental conservation.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) coined the name after comparing her to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, who faced a similar online onslaught over engagement in high-profile public events before the father appointed her to an official government role.

They added ‘Quickmart’ to the name, saying the retail chain tends to open branches in almost every town.

In a span of three months, Charlene hastoured Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties before jetting out to Morocco, where she toured and enjoyed the country’s culture, art, and infrastructure.

She has also publicly advocated for the the Hustler Fund, a fund put up by his dad for Kenyans to borrow money at low interest so as to boost their small businesses.