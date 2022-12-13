Charles Kerich: Trusted by Sonko, rejected in Bomet, received by Sakaja





Super Waziri – real name Charles Kerich – came into the limelight during the leadership of former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko.

During Sonko’s era, Mr Kerich served as the Communication, Finance and Economic Planning Executive, and also as the Lands Executive.

In 2019, Governor Sonko appointed Mr Kerich as the “Super County Executive Committee Member” through an Executive Order dated July 18.

Also read: Karen Nyamu’s baby daddy is among the top DJs performing at Nairobi Festival

Mr Kerich was in charge of all the 10 departments at City Hall, where he was supervising its implementations, and coordinating various county programmes and projects.

Early this year, Mr Kerich resigned as he joined the race for the Bomet Central seat, but he was not successful.

Also read: My husband saved my life: Pastor Dorcas on marrying DP Gachagua

However, he was lucky as his name was among the ten CECs appointed by Governor Johnson Sakaja to serve in his administration under the powerful Finance and Economic Affairs docket.

During the vetting process for the position, Mr Kerich said that he has what it takes to deliver after working under the previous government.

He says he will always deliver the best for Nairobi County, having been living in the city for the better part of his life.

“I went to contest for the MP seat in Bomet Central, but the people of Bomet told me we will not elect you because you belong in Nairobi, you don’t belong here, go back to where you came from,” Mr Kerich said.

Also read: Ex-Bahati’s protégé, David Wonder, has been battling life threatening disease

The 48-year-old who previously served in the media industry said that at one point, he was confused, about whether to call Bomet his home or Nairobi where he has been voting for previous elections apart from the recent one.

“I’m a citizen of Nairobi. For the 48 years that I’ve been in this world, at least 30 years I’ve been in this city when I moved here when I was 17 years old…my investments are here, and my family is here.”

Mr Kerich’s docket will be vital in Governor Sakaja’s administration as he plans to make the county a clean city of order.

Previously, Mr Kerich served as chairperson of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and editor-in-chief at the Star newspaper.

Also, read our top stories today:

75% of Kenyans haven’t repaid their Hustler Fund loan

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

I’m dying, help me! Kenyan abandoned in Saudi Arabian hospital

‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist