‘Cheap’ Unga runs out of stock





Kenyans are struggling to access the subsidized maize meal, a spot check by Nairobi News has revealed.

On Tuesday, the check revealed most supermarkets and shops within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) had run out of the commodity.

Most outlets were as an alternative selling a 2kg packet of the maize meal, famously referred to as Unga, at Sh257.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week instructed the commodity to retail at Sh100 after a deal with millers.

The shortage is attributed to millers being overwhelmed by the high demand of unga.

Stephen Okello, a resident of Mathare North said that he has not been able to buy Sh100 flour since President Kenyatta gave the directive.

“Currently, only two shops sell the commodity between Sh110 and Sh130. The rest sell the commodity at Sh200,” said Stephen.

On the other hand, Ruth Kioko said that she is tired of making long queues only to find that the subsidized unga is out of stock.

“I am tired of the long queues. I now depend on the Sh200 unga,” said Ruth.

The Pembe and Mama brands are retailing at 210 while Soko na Jogoo are sold for Sh100.

Agriculture CS, Peter Munya a few days ago accused miller of withholding the product and warned that unspecified action will be taken against those found doing so.

The Association of Manufacturers (KAM) recently assured Kenyans there will be enough unga in the market.