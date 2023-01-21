Cheating in marriage is a choice, stop blaming the devil, Kenyans told





A philanthropist and human rights activist has castigated men over what she terms as ‘laying burden on devil when things go astray’, after being caught having an affair outside marriage.

Dr Diana Kamande, a humanitarian who is also a Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivor from a past marriage, says cheating in a union is a personal ‘choice’ and that the devil does not have a hand in it.

Dr Kamande said people should make choices which will not haunt them or their families in future.

“Dear men, cheating in marriage is a choice. No devil has ever visited anyone and advised them to cheat. Wacheni kubebesha shetani mzigo sio wake, (stop laying the burden on Satan). Change your behaviour,” Dr Dianah wrote in a Facebook post.

She added: “Make choices you won’t regret or your family will not regret or be left behind in shame of explaining what happened. You are putting women in lots of lies trying to cover up your sins so that you won’t be judged by your infidelity. Style up and know that the internet never forgets. Your generations will read and know how you left the earth,” she added.

Dr Kamande’s sentiments come in the wake of a new government survey that exposed the extent of extramarital affairs in the country.

The report which was released early this week revealed that Kenyan men have an average of seven sexual partners and women two in their lifetime, as well as counties with the most cheating.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) survey also showed that 35 per cent of men reported having sex in the past 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them while only 19 per cent of women had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them.

The report detailed trends in sexual behaviour among Kenyans over 12 months, exposing reckless tendencies that could be fuelling sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) was conducted between February 17 and July 19, 2022.

Dr Kamande is the founder of Cometogether Widows and Orphans Organization, a non-profit making Non-Governmental Organ that addresses widows and orphans issues, as well as less privileged persons in the society.

The activist who has been recognized both locally and at international level, including the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Award following her role in the society, is also among the directors Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board.

She is happily married to a gentleman she praises in supporting her core campaign.

