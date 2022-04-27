Chebukati extends grace period for running mate selection





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline by which presidential candidates are supposed to name their running mates.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Tuesday that the candidates now have until May 16, 2022, to name their deputies as required by law.

He said the fresh deadline followed consultative talks with representatives of Raila Odinga and William Ruto. The duo is considered front runners in a bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term of office expires in August 2022.

“After consulting with various political parties, I wish to change the dates of submission of the names of presidential running mates. Instead of April 29, 2022, the names will be submitted on May 16,” said Mr Chebukati.

He said that the new dates will be gazetted for the public interest.

Chebukati’s announcement comes on the backdrop of a tussle in the Odinga and Ruto camps over whom to choose as running mates.

Odinga, according to analysts, will likely choose between Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Munya, Hassan Joho, and Charity Ngilu as his number two.

Musyoka recently suggested Odinga will lose in the August 2022 polls if he doesn’t appoint him as his Deputy.

Various groups of women have also emerged demanding that Karua as the right candidate to deputize Mr Odinga.

Kenyans are also on the lookout for the person Ruto will choose to deputize him with Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro, Anne Waiguru, Musalia Mudavadi, Kithure Kindiki, and Justin Muturi among those frequently mentioned.