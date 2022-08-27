Chebukati ‘removes’ all commissioners from IEBC WhatsApp group

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati after a meeting with candidates for various seats ahead of delayed elections in certain parts of the country. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Sharp divisions within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to play out with reports indicating that Chairman Wafula Chebukati has removed all the commissioners from the agency’s WhatsApp group.

A screenshot circulated by NTV shows the WhatsApp group with the sole name of Chebukati at the top.

This is the latest twist in a bitter fallout among the commissioners that first played out publicly last week on Monday when Chebukati declared Dr William Ruto the winner of the presidential election.

That Monday evening, as Chebukati prepared to make the announcement at the Bomas of Kenya, for dissenting commissioners, led by the Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, called a separate press conference to disassociate themselves with the Chebukati’s announcement.

The four new commissioners, who rejected the presidential election results said they would not take ownership of the announced results.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati removes all commissioners from commission's WhatsApp group: source pic.twitter.com/lGqzcysOGs — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 26, 2022

Cherera’s group comprises Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi while Chebukati’s camp has Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, in what seems to be a battle of wills between the newcomers to the commission and the old guards.

Cherera’s group also claimed that were sidelined in the appointment of returning officers, amid allegations that they were blindsided by the arrival of the first batch of ballot papers.

During a meeting with candidates from eight electoral areas, which had their elections postponed, Cherera hang her boss out to dry over the cause of the initial postponement of the elections. She claimed some commissioners were intentionally kept in the dark regarding the printing of ballot papers.

Meanwhile, the four electoral commissioners will now each file their responses in the petition challenging the outcome of the vote.