Chebukati should be taken to The Hague, Raila says





Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga has announced that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) outgoing chair Wafula Chebukati should be prosecuted in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

In a meeting with delegates in Mombasa county, Mr Odinga vowed to expose what transpired in the 2022 presidential elections.

Still expressing his dissatisfaction with how IEBC conducted the presidential elections, Mr Odinga also defended the four embattled commissioners in the electoral agency.

“There will be no need for Kenyans to vote come 2027 until we clean up Chebukati’s rubbish,” Mr Odinga said, adding that the IEBC boss committed crimes against humanity and should therefore be prosecuted at The Hague.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said he is unshaken by his loss in last year’s presidential election and that he will soon announce his next political move.

“They want to take Baba to Bondo. I know the direction to the place and I need no one to take me. However, Kenyans say that I continue,” Odinga said.

Mr Odinga also rubbished claims of a split within Azimio la Umoja, saying that political outfit is strong and would not fade away.

“If you see an Azimio leader attending President William Ruto’s meeting that is not an indication that its political leaders are splitting,” he said.

His comments come a day after Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged Mr Odinga to back him up in the 2027 presidential race.

Mr Musyoka, whose close confidants had earlier set the tempo for his 2027 bid, said that having supported Mr Odinga three times – in 2013, 2017, and 2022 – he is now ready to take a stab at the country’s top seat and that the ODM leader is under obligation to endorse his bid.

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila for the third time, but that fool is wiser now than he was then,” Musyoka said. “I’m no fool. It took some painful introspection and I brought it out before I supported my friend Raila.”

