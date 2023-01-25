Chebukati: Tuju offered me a ‘reward’ to announce Raila winner





Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has revealed that Raphael Tuju offered him a reward if he announced Raila Odinga as the winner of the elections or if he announced that there would be a run-off.

According to Mr Chebukati, Mr Tuju who did not specify what the reward would be, was in the company of former Attorney General Amos Wako and advocate Kyalo Mbobu.

“We did not encourage him to state what the reward will be,” Chebukati said while presenting his evidence at the commission that was charged with investigating the conduct of the four commissioners; Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’anya.

Additionally, Chebukati alleged that the former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua called him and planned a meeting.

This was to be between him, the commissioners, the then Attorney General Paul Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, former Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Lieutenant General Francis Ogola under the guise that they would discuss matters to do with assumption of office.

“If I declared the results in favour of Hon William Ruto as president-elect, the country is going to burn and he proceeded to tell us that already skirmishes had started. He then told us that if we declared President Ruto as the winner and chaos erupt, the blood of the dead Kenyans would be on our hands,” he added.

Chebukati went on to explain that the four commissioners being probed wanted to do things as instructed singling out his deputy Cherera whom he said had even suggested a plan on how to force a run-off despite having a clear winner.

Chebukati’s testimony comes days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sensationally claimed that there were attempts to bribe the former IEBC boss.

Mr Gachagua did not say who attempted to bribe Chebukati but said Sh1 billion had been offered to the IEBC chair.

While acknowledging Chebukati’s role in the elections, President Ruto said there had been a plan to abduct and murder Chebukati over the results of the presidential elections.

