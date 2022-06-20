Chebukati urges DPP to investigate Jacaranda chaos

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022 during the Presidential registration process. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate and charge perpetrators of violence witnessed at a political rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi on Sunday.

“The Commission urges the ODPP to cause investigation and prosecution of those responsible for acts of violence witnessed at Jacaranda in contravention of the Code,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Chebukati also condemned the incident and called on politicians to embrace peaceful campaigns including adhering to the campaign schedule as submitted to the returning officers.

Scores of Kenyans were injured, including aspiring Embakassi East lawmaker Francis Mureithi as violence broke out during a political rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi attended by among others Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto has blamed Raila Odinga, his main political rival, of orchestrating the violence a claim Odinga has denied.

Chebukati says the IEBC does not have the constitutional right to probe such electoral-related offences.

“Owing to judicial orders in Constitutional Petition number 073 of 2022 Hon. Sabina Chege vs the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the High Court declared the

Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee unconstitutional, thereby withdrawing from the Commission the constitutional and statutory power to enforce the said Code,” argued Chebukati.

Kenyans will head to the polls on August 9, 2022.