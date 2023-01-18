Chebukati will have top-notch security in his retirement – DP Gachagua





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said that the government will accord Wafula Chebukati, the former chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), top-notch security in retirement.

Noting that Chebukati’s life is still in danger after he stepped on the toes of several senior people during the August 2022 polls, Gachagua shared that the government was fully aware that he antagonized very powerful and indeed dangerous people.

“As a responsible government we have made arrangements that in your retirement, you have full protection and security to enjoy your life without any fear so that you are safe,” he said.

The DP had earlier claimed Chebukati refused a bribe of Sh1 billion to alter the results of the elections in favor of the Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga.

Affirming his deputy’s remarks, President William Ruto speaking at a meeting while hosting commissions and independent office leaders at State House, Nairobi, said that there was a plan to abduct and murder Chebukati.

He said; “We also know there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralyzed and a compliant commissioner takes over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold, and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promise rewards very lavish and the pressure relentless.”

Their remarks have been echoed by Chebukati who, during the launch of the Post-election evaluation report, shared that he and his IEBC staff were threatened, intimidated, profiled, attacked, and assaulted.

However, he has urged President Ruto to revisit the chaos at Bomas saying, “The gravity of these attempts to subvert the will of the people cannot be wished away or swept under the carpet because they may re-emerge in future elections.”

After Chief Justice Martha Koome rendered her judgment upholding President Ruto’s win, Chebukati reiterated that abuse of IEBC staff during the polls had reached unimaginable heights.

