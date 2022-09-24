Check out these fashionable modesty from Binti modest

The Fatma Collection is made up of kaftans with belts that you can put on or decide to do away with. They are free sizes and anyone can wear them. Sh4,000 each. PHOTOS | PHEEL 62 STUDIO

As the proverbial phrase goes, necessity is the mother of invention. Tamimah Mohammed decided to start her own collection of modesty wear after her options became limited.

“Being Muslim I need clothes I could wear that are modest and at the same time fashionable and be able to include everyone else in matters religion, race, size, and shapes,” she says.

That is when Binti modest was born.

Na’al Collection

Neyna Collection

All outfits available at:

Binti Modesty @binti__ on Instagram, Facebook Binty Mohammed, Telephone 0718222669, Email binti.modest@gmail.com.

Models: Aisha, Khadija, Aziza and Tamimah.

sylvaniaambani@gmail.com