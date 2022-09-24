Check out these fashionable modesty from Binti modest

Join our Telegram Channel
By Sylvania Ambani September 24th, 2022 1 min read

As the proverbial phrase goes, necessity is the mother of invention. Tamimah Mohammed decided to start her own collection of modesty wear after her options became limited.

“Being Muslim I need clothes I could wear that are modest and at the same time fashionable and be able to include everyone else in matters religion, race, size, and shapes,” she says.

That is when Binti modest was born.

Na’al Collection

 

The Na’al Collection is a two-piece (wrap skirt and matching top). Can be worn to weddings, baby showers and bridal showers. Can be worn with a matching turban or without. Sh5,000 each. PHOTO | PHEEL 62 STUDIO

Neyna Collection

Neyna Collection is all about fashionable modest, and anyone can wear the collection and feel comfortable anywhere. Sh5,000 each. PHOTOS | PHEEL 62 STUDIO

All outfits available at: 

Binti Modesty @binti__ on Instagram, Facebook Binty Mohammed, Telephone 0718222669, Email binti.modest@gmail.com.
Models: Aisha, Khadija, Aziza and Tamimah.

sylvaniaambani@gmail.com

