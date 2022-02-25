Chef charged with poisoning employer

Erick Kinzi at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with attempting to poison his employer. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A city chef reported to have attempted to poison his former employer after his contract was terminated has been charged with endangering life.

Erick Kinzi is accused of unlawfully causing insecticide powder to be administered to Seveline Kanini Muturi’s flour with intent to injure or harm hence endangering her life, in Nairobi on February 15, 2022.

Kinzi who’d been fired went to the hotel’s kitchen and took the insecticide and added it to his former employer’s flour and mixed it with insecticide.

But fortunately, one of his former colleagues saw what he had done and took the flour and the insecticide container to the counter and shared with a colleague what he had seen Kinzi do.

Ms Muturi who was away was informed of what had happened upon her return on February 18.

She reported the matter to officers at Kabete police station and surrendered the flour and the insecticide container to the cops.

Kinzi was traced and arrested. He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts. He was freed on a bond of Sh500, 000.

The case will be mentioned on March 15.