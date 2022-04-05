Chef in court for failing to pay Sh6k hotel bill





A city chef on Monday pleaded not guilty at Kibera law courts to charges of obtaining services.

James Simiyu Wafula is said to have incurred Sh6,850 bill after he ate and drank at Park Inn by Radison hotel in Westlands, Nairobi on Friday, April 1.

Wafula is accused of obtaining the services by pretending he was in a position to pay for them, a fact he knew to be false.

According to court documents, Wafula had gone for a meeting with a client who he was to meet at the hotel.

He arrived at the hotel on a boda boda and directed the rider to serve his favourite meal while he also served himself in a buffet and also ordered a beer.

Wafula incurred a bill of Sh6,850 but he had only Sh1000 and could not pay when he was asked to settle the bill.

Wafula made calls to the person he was going to meet at the hotel but they were not responding.

The hotel security manager called Kileleshwa police station and Wafula was arrested.

He told the court that he tried calling friends and relatives to help him out without success.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilt after admitting the charges and facts of the case before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke.

Wafula pleaded for leniency stating he has a young family fully dependent on him. He said he was remorseful and regretted his actions.

He also pleaded to be allowed to settle the bill to get his freedom. But he was told there will still be a fine even after settling the bill because he is already a convict.

Wafula was released on Sh30,000 cash bail pending a pre-sentencing report to be tabled before the court on April 7 when he will be sentenced.