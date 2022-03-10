Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK Government





Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government and had his assets frozen immediately.

The sanctions announced on Thursday mean the Russian mogul is unable to sell the club.

Abramovich had announced his intention to sell the London-based Premier League side last week.

Despite there being plenty of interest, however, the sanctions now mean that the Blues face an uncertain future.

The government has, however, granted Chelsea a special license to allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid, and existing ticket holders to attend matches.

This also apparently means no away fans at games.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions-hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them,” Nadine Dorries, the minister for Sport and Culture tweeted.

1/ 4🧵Putin’s attack on Ukraine continues & we are witnessing new levels of evil by the hour. Today the Government has announced further sanctions against individuals linked to the Russian Government. This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2022

Abramovich has been sanctioned along with six of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, whose business empires, wealth and connections are closely associated with Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine & undermining/threatening territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom (he) has had close relationship for decades,” the UK government said in a statement.

Abramovich has long denied any association with Russian president Vladimir Putin but the government has now stated explicitly that he has been an associate “for decades”.

The 55-year-old, who bought Chelsea in 2003, had been looking to sell the club quickly and a deadline of March 15 had been set for interest to be registered.

Today is Chelsea’s 117th birthday.

True colours shown by those now dancing on the grave of Chelsea Football Club as the bent, corrupt, reprehensible government hang a question mark over the jobs of thousands. It's not just Roman Abramovich losing here. The collateral damage is unfair and unjustified. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiewiIkinson) March 10, 2022

Yaani…. Aren't these sanctions on Roman Abromavich aimed at killing @ChelseaFC? What are we supposed to do….

Sad day……. — Vidija Patrick (@VidijaPatrick) March 10, 2022

Anyone at director level at Chelsea going to be speaking on the record or is the ownership really going to expect Thomas Tuchel to handle this one alone too? — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 10, 2022

Chelsea waking up to be completely frozen on their birthday 😭😭😭 — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 10, 2022

Jose Mourinho and Didier Drogba made Chelsea relevant in Kenya. Most Chelsea fans in Kenya started supporting the club because of the two. Those back to back Premier League titles changed things. — Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) March 10, 2022

Chelsea survived a transfer ban for 2 transfer windows,made top 4 with bunch of kids,won thier UCL trophies with managers they hired in January & march If there’s any club in world football that can survive this sanction then it’s Chelsea,that club function better with chaos!!! — STAN (@OBaStann) March 10, 2022