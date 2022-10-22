Chelugui: Government to build safe houses for Kenyans in Gulf





Co-operative and SMEs Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee Simon Chelugui has said that the government cannot confirm exactly what is happening in the Gulf.

Chelugui, whose net worth is estimated to be Sh993 million, said that the government only takes the reports it is given.

He also noted that “The explanation that we are receiving is that these Kenyans were in breach of the laws of that country. They were taken to a deportation centre where they either starved, were sick or jumped out of the building.”

“I have no jurisdiction. We cannot confirm. We can only take the reports we are given,” said Chelugui.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

According to Haki Africa, a human rights organisation, there are more than 200,000 Kenyans in Saudi Arabia working in different companies and homes, most of whom are working under inhumane conditions.

He added, “We got Sh70 million to build a safe house from this year’s budget so that Kenyans in distress can have a place to stay and they wait to come back home.”

Also read: Zari Hassan defends viral video of Diamond explaining why they broke up

How the Hustler’s Fund will work

Mr Chelugui, himself a hustler, claimed that getting work after completing his education proved to be a tall order.

“I hustled since there were no jobs at that time. The World Bank and IMF had prescribed structural adjustment programs. There was no employment. Factories were closing. We tried what we could around the city of Nairobi.”

Armed with a University of Nairobi Bachelor’s degree in commerce specialising in management science, work did not come easy.

“I came into partnership with Edward Kiptanui and we bought a factory dealing in coffee machinery along Bamburi road and ran it for two years then sold it. It was because the coffee sector was collapsing and we were involved in coffee machinery rehabilitation projects.”

He continued, “I worked with different coffee factories all over the country, which I think will give me a lot of background knowledge about the coffee sector, which is largely controlled by the cooperatives.”

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

Asked about the Hustlers fund, Chelugui said that his administration would establish the fund through the BFM act.

“We will work with other ministries to register potential beneficiaries of this fund. We will find them digitally or physically. In the second stage, we will group them in either saccos or chamas. Then in the third stage, we will build capacity through training for the hustlers,” said Chelungui.

He noted that the last stage of disbursing will be financial support through intermediaries such as banks, SACCOs or fintech companies.

Explaining the Hustler fund, Chelugui said that a hustler is not a poor man but a hardworking person.

“We are not taking over the existing funds. It is an addition to address the hustlers who are about 15 million Kenyans,” said Chelugui.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022