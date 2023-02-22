Cherargei: Azimio remnants in senior government positions should be fired





Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has echoed the remarks of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the debate about rewarding those who supported Kenya Kwanza leadership during the campign period ahead of last year’s General Election.

During an interview on Spice Fm on Wednesday, the senator went as far as calling for the sacking of those he described as Azimio la Umoja remnants who are still holding senior positions in government.

“In this government, there are still many remnants of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party. We know them… even in senior government positions… they should be shown the door. There is no option… let the remnants of Azimio who were in the system be cleaned,” Senator Cherargei said.

“As a senator, I would always want to get people who believe in my vision. That is why you cannot just get somebody who was sabotaging you,” he said.

The Senator said some people who hold senior positions in public service are known for having disrespected President William Ruto when he was serving as the Deputy President in the last regime.

According to Cherargei, such officials will sabotage the government’s agenda if they remain in their positions.

“They campaigned for the other candidate. Nothing is wrong with that, it is their right under Article 38 of their political right to vote wherever they wish. But how can you serve under me when you did not believe in my vision?” he posed.

The outspoken Senator claimed that had Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga won the presidential election, he would have done a similar house cleaning job to get rid of government officials close to his opponents.

Mr Odinga and a section of opposition politicians had lately faulted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration of being tribal by sharing government positions among two communities.

