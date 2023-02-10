Chicken is Kenya’s favourite pizza topping, report shows





Chicken is the most favoured pizza topping in Kenya, this is according to Glovo, a leading multi-category app.

The finding are contained in a report that showcased insights into what pizza consumption in Kenya has been like over the last 12 months.

“Data by Glovo shows chicken pizza was the most ordered flavour, with over 15,960 deliveries, followed by Pepperoni and Margarita,” the company said.

According to the report, within a 12-month period, Kenyans ordered more than 135,000 pizzas, meaning Glovo delivered 370 pizzas per day or 15 pizzas per hour.

The report also shows that Nairobi and Mombasa are the top two cities with the highest pizza consumption.

The height of Kenya’s consumption was on October 10, 2022, at 14:48h when 36 pizzas were ordered in the same minute.

With offers like Terrific Tuesdays and Thursdays, it comes as a surprise that Tuesdays and Sundays are the biggest days for pizza consumption, accounting for 33 per cent and 17 per cent of the total orders respectively.

“Glovo has partnered with key pizza outlets to support the growth of the delivery industry. We are seeing more customers opt to make their orders online, as evidenced by the number of pizzas we have delivered in the last 12 months,” said Caroline Mutuku, General Manager of Glovo Kenya.

The food delivery business exploded in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic because of the restrictions on the opening of hotels and restaurants.

