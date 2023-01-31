Chiloba murder: Body builder Dennis Litali freed

An elated Dennis Litali, who was one of the suspects in the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, outside an Eldoret Law Courts in Uasin Gishu County after he was acquitted on January 31, 2023 after completion of investigations. PHOTO| JARED NYATAYA.

An elated Dennis Litali, who was one of the suspects in the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, outside an Eldoret Law Courts in Uasin Gishu County after he was acquitted on January 31, 2023 after completion of investigations. PHOTO| JARED NYATAYA.





A court in Eldoret has freed a bodybuilding champion who was among prime suspects in the murder of Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba, a fashion model and activist for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ).

Dennis Litali, who was Mr Uasin Gishu in 2017 and is also 2nd runners up for East African bodybuilding 2022, was among four people freed following the completion of the investigation.

Senior Principal Richard Odenyo directed that prime suspect Jacktone Odhiambo face murder charges at the High Court.

Litali was freed, while three other suspects will report to the police every month for three months.

They have been in custody for 21 days for investigations.

“Following our investigation we have established that four of the suspects are not linked to the murder. However, the first suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo, will be charged with murder,” State Counsel Mr Anthony Fedha told the court.

Chiloba, 25, was found dead by the roadside about 40km outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret.

Chiloba’s body was stuffed inside a metallic box on the Kipenyo-Kaptinga road in Mokombet village, Uasin Gishu County, before the police identified it.

Last week, a team of more than ten homicide experts led by DCI’s Martin Nyuguto went to the crime scene to gather what the experts termed as a reenactment of evidence.

The team went to the scene in the company of the prime suspect in the murder Jackstone Odhiambo, tracing how the body was moved from the murder scene to where it was dumped.

Police said they received information from boda boda riders who had seen a vehicle with a concealed registration number dumping the box along the road.

The deceased was buried a week ago at his family home in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Chiloba’s death comes after another LGBTQ activist was found murdered in April last year.

