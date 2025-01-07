Chimano explains why it’s expensive to book Sauti Sol at this time





With the members of Sauti Sol still on their indefinite music hiatus as a band, vocalist Willis Chimano has opened up about the amount of money the guys would now charge to book them for a performance at this point, as each of them focuses on their music careers.

It has been almost two years since Sauti Sol announced that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus from music in May 2023 after 18 years of making music together.

Despite the announcement, Sauti Sol has occasionally reunited to perform together, but the shows have been self-produced.

Sauti Sol’s most recent concert performance was at the third edition of Sol Fest, which was held at Uhuru Gardens on December 19 and 21, 2024.

The event, which had telecom giant Safaricom pumping in Sh15.5 million as one of its main sponsors, saw Sauti Sol sharing the stage with rhumba legends Them Mushrooms and Les Wanyika.

“It would cost more now (during this hiatus) to book Sauti Sol to perform. If we are going to perform, it has to be worth the money. Someone paying $100,000 (Sh13 million) would be wonderful, but not way below $100,000,” says Chimano.

According to veteran Kenyan and UK-based entertainment journalist John Muchiri, until Sauti Sol announced their indefinite hiatus, the band would in most cases charge a minimum of $40,000 (Sh5 million) for a one-hour performance.

“It’s expensive to run a band. You can imagine what it costs a promoter to pay for plane tickets for a band, for example, and then you have hotel costs and general band costs. When a promoter agrees to pay a band, it means they are looking forward to making a profit and that is because of the value of your brand. Sauti Sol has built a brand,” adds Chimano.

Sauti Sol made their first million in 2013 when Safaricom launched Safaricom Twaweza Live, a seven-month campaign that included six concerts in different parts of the country. The campaign aimed to impact communities and customers, as well as nurture local musical talent.

“When we signed up for Safaricom Live, it changed our lives because of the amount of money we were given. That was the first time we saw a few million shillings,” Chimano notes.