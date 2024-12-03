Chimano on Sauti Sol earning Sh14,000 from first Europe tour to first million





Vocalist Willis Chimano has revealed the first time Sauti Sol made millions of shillings.

By the time Sauti Sol made their first million, the boy band had already done their first European tour which didn’t make them much money. The tour was facilitated by the first record label they signed with, which also handled the production of their first two albums.

“The value of the deal was in euros, I think it was a million shillings (at the exchange rate of the time). That was a lot of money for us, we were in our 20s.” Chimano recalls.

Ïts after recording their first album, Sauti Sol earned their first European tour.

“Our first stop was Amsterdam, where we stayed for about three months. We all lived on 50 euros a week (Sh6,800), the four of us. We would go to the cheaper stores and shop for a whole week.” he goes on.

Their first Europe show was at an elderly caregiver’s home. old people’s home.

“It was an old people’s home many of them in wheelchairs and walkers. They paid us 100 to 150 euros per gig (Sh14,000-Sh20,000). We took the money because for us it was like, ‘this is what we have to do to get to the top’, we were in a hassle mode and that is fine, we know what we are building.” He recounts.

At the time, Sauti Sol had no single big hits.

“We were not big, we had just finished recording our first album. It was just an African band that had come to play”. Chimano narrates.

But after Sauti Sol returned home from its first European tour in 2009, the tide soon turned.

In 2013, telecommunications giant Safaricom launched Safaricom Twaweza Live, a seven-month campaign that included six concerts in different parts of the country. The campaign aimed to impact communities and customers, as well as nurture local musical talent. It was here that Sauti Sol earned their first million.

“When we signed up for Safaricom Live, it changed our lives because of the amount of money we were given. That was the first time we saw a few million shillings,” he reveals.

For the first time, each member of Sauti Sol started earning a salary, with each of the four members taking home Sh150,000 as well as Sauti Sol Entertainment which was treated as the fifth member.

“The money was paid in installments. The first thing I did was to buy a car, a cute blue Toyota IST that cost 700,000. I was so proud of myself” he reveals.

The boyband is currently on an indefinite musical hiatus.