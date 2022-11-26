



A Chinese cum Canadian pop star Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in jail for rape.

A Beijing court delivered the ruling after finding him guilty of the crime just over a year after his arrest in China.

According to Reuters, the court in the district of Chaoyang said the investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

“Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women … at his home,” the court said on its official WeChat account.

Wu was detained on July 31 last year after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused him of inducing her and other girls younger than 18, to have sex with him.

The student disclosed that Wu lured her into having sex when she was 17 after plying her with liquor.

However, he denied the accusations though the court also found him guilty of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity in July 2018.

Wu made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 sci-fi film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage.“

Wu’s script is similar to American singer Robert Sylverster Kelly popularly known as R Kelly.

The I believe I can fly hit maker was slapped with a 30 years jail term for sexually abusing women, girls and boys.

R Kelly, once considered among the most popular in the world, was sentenced nine months after a jury in New York City found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, on all nine counts against him.

At the trial, victims had described how the US singer had subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

Several said he would demand they strictly obey rules such as needing his permission to eat or go to the bathroom, and writing “apology letters” that purported to absolve him of wrongdoing.

