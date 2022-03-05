Chinese on the dock for defrauding compatriot

Deng Cheng at the Kibera law Courts where he was charged with obtaining money by false pretences. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A Chinese national who allegedly defrauded his compatriot of Sh4.5 million in a “fake” motor vehicle sale deal was charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

Deng Chang Cheng is accused of obtaining the money from Gao Rong with intent to defraud by falsely pretending that he could sell her a motor vehicle.

He committed the alleged offence at an apartment along Kikambala road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on March 19, 2021.

Cheng is also facing a conspiracy charge where he is accused of conspiring with an accomplice to defraud by selling a motor vehicle to Rong by falsely pretending he was in a position to hand over the said physical car after transfer of logbook a fact he knew to be false.

Cheng’s son approached Rong with a request for a loan of Sh4.5 million with a promise of paying the cash with interest. But she refused.

He went back with a different deal that his family had two cars and could sell them to the complainant. She agreed after confirming with Cheng.

She gave away the money in cash in presence of a witness after two logbooks were transferred to her but she only received one car instead of both.

Efforts to get the second car proved futile prompting her to report the matter to police.

Cheng was arrested after investigations.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

The suspect was released on a surety bond of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on March 17.