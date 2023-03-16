Chinese woman in court for stealing, exporting Sh6 million goat testicles





A Chinese national was on Wednesday arraigned in a Nairobi court for stealing and exporting goat testicles.

According to court documents, Ms Lei Yunyan is accused of fraudulently obtaining the goat testicles worth Sh 6 million.

Ms Yunyan is that accused on diverse dates between September 1, 2021 and November 23, 2022, by means of a fraudulent device she obtained goat testicles worth Sh6,026,775 from one Marsa Goto Ado.

The victim, who supplied 804kg of goat testicles and 113.2kg of goat parts to Golden Pacific Investments, claims that the company failed to pay despite numerous attempts to collect the money owed.

Ms Yunyan pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on Sh500,000 cash bail or an alternative Sh1 million bond by Senior Principal Magistrate Manuela Kinyanjui in a Kiambu court.

The magistrate ordered the accused to surrender her passport and travel documents to the court pending trial.

The prosecution had opposed the accused’s application for bail, citing her foreign status as a potential flight risk.

However, Ms Yunyan pleaded with the court to free her on bail, stating that she is pregnant.

Five witnesses are set to testify in the case once the trial begins. The magistrate directed the matter to be mentioned on April 5 for further directions.

