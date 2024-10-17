Chipukeezy on how pornography affected his love life

Vincent Muasya, popularly known as Chipukeezy has shared intimate details about his difficult upbringing during an interview with Dr. Ofweneke.

Chipukeezy gave fans a rare glimpse into the struggles that shaped his life and career. Growing up, Chipukeezy’s childhood was marked by contrast and confusion.

He talks about his wealthy grandfather but strict parents, leaving him grappling with his identity and circumstances. Despite the challenges, he credits his upbringing as foundational to his current status.

“My childhood was tough, but it made me the man I am,” he reflected.

Interestingly, Chipukeezy even served as an altar boy during this time, showing a side of him few would expect. As the firstborn in his family, Chipukeezy had three younger brothers and found himself playing a parental role at an early age.

“Daily, I would wake up and sweep the compound while tea was cooking. We were three boys, and I was acting as the parent. Then I’d go to school,” he recalled.

Chipukeezy says his parents worked hard to provide for the family, his mother sold maize, and his father sold charcoal in Tala. However, despite their efforts, Chipukeezy shared that his relationship with his father was strained.

Reflecting on his rebellious teenage years, he admitted that he fought with his parents, especially when it came to education.

“I did not want to go to high school. I didn’t want to become a pilot or anything close,” he said.

He revealed that he had dropped out of school in Class 7 and asked his mother to fund a business instead.

“I had seen some of my relatives jobless, staying home, even though they had gone to university. I knew continuing with school wasn’t going to work out,” he explained.

Chipukeezy also touched on a darker chapter of his childhood, explaining that he was exposed to adult content at a very young age, something that has affected his dating life.

“I lost my virginity in Class Four. I need therapy. That is why I am not married. I still have those memories,” he said.