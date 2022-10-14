Chipukeezy’s ex-girlfriend, Miss Kibanja, mourns her late dad





Instagram influencer Agnes Kibanja, born Agnes Chebet Kiplenge, is in mourning following the demise of her father, Juma Kiplenge on October 7, 2022.

The late Kiplenge is set to be buried today, October 14, 2022, in Muchongot, Baringo County.

“Daddy, we celebrate the good man you are. What you and I shared only the two of us know. Everyone around us saw the bond we had.

You were so precious and unique, a guiding light in my life. You were my strength when I was weak,” she said in her tribute.

“Happy memories flood my mind whenever I think of you. I shall always remember the closeness that we had. I love you and I miss you so much, dad.

My kind and thoughtful dad, there is so much that we will achieve and you’ll see. Your legacy, me and your mini Kevin will uphold as you watch over us.

We wish you blessings, daddy. Be with us every step of the way because I know you wanted the greatest for us. I will never forget you,” eulogized Kibanja, the famous ex-girlfriend to comedian turned anti-narcotics campaigner, Chipukeezy.

President Ruto mourns lawyer Juma Kiplenge NAIROBI, 8th October, 2022 President @WilliamsRuto has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of advocate, Juma Kiplenge who passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. pic.twitter.com/oUNwd00pER — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 8, 2022

The late Kiplenge leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to information in Nairobi News’ possession, the late Kiplenge began experiencing failing health in 2019 and it worsened in 2022.

A month ago, he completely lost his appetite and sought medical attention from War Memorial Hospital where he was admitted on September 23.

By October 5, his condition further deteriorated and his wife was sent for as they made plans to transfer him to Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi. He died in Nairobi on October 7 at 1:18 pm.

He led an illustrious career in the law field where he rubbed shoulders with the high and mighty in political circles including Amos Wako and Kiraitu Murungi.

His family remembered him as a sociable person who loved people and always helped his family and friends.

The Law Society of Kenya eulogized him as a courageous man who invented and dared on daredevil briefs; pushed them to the highest courts in the land.

“Being able to present himself as an anti-establishment litigator and courageous lawyer somehow won him clients on both sides.

He represented the downtrodden and ran errands for the high and mighty. His legal genius allowed him to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds at the same time,” the LSK said in its tribute.

