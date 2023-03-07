Cholera Alert: 16 students at Upper Hill School hospitalised





Sixteen students from Upper Hill School in Nairobi were over the weekend hospitalised after a suspected cholera outbreak while 60 others were treated and discharged.

This is according to the Ministry of Education which has raised alarm over an acute water shortage that has struck schools within Nairobi County.

According to reports, several students began vomiting and complaining of stomach upsets after eating rice, beans, and beef on Friday.

The students said the meal they were served had a foul smell. The majority of those affected are form three students

Thirteen students are admitted at South B Hospital, while three others are receiving medical care at the Savannah Hospital.

At least 60 students were treated and discharged from the Mbagathi Hospital, Nairobi.

On Monday, there was a beehive activity at the learning institution after a multi-agency team comprised of all stakeholders swung into action to conduct a sanitation inspection.

Sanitation officials from the Ministry of Health as well as county governments were still collecting samples on Monday evening, mainly water and food, from the school for additional tests.

Education officials have said the issue has been worsened by water scarcity in the capital, occasioned by drying boreholes that have strained water supply.

Ministry of Health data shows that Nairobi has recorded over 500 cholera cases since October 2022, with 85 fatalities.

Last month, the Director General for health, Patrick Amoth, said five counties have managed to control the outbreak while nine still have active cases.

“The cases are coming down and I am confident that with efforts from partners, we will soon put the situation under control,” he said.

The 14 counties include Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Murang’a, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Nyeri, Wajir, Tana River, Kitui and Homa Bay.

