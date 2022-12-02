Cholera: Nairobi hotel owners advised to maintain cleanliness





Nairobi county Health Committee has called upon hotel owners to maintain cleanliness as Cholera cases are on the rise.

Speaking after meeting 45 hotel managers within Nairobi, the chairman of the Health Committee Maurice Ochieng said that there is a need for quick intervention to help reduce the spread of the disease.

“We are urging the executive to ensure that a high level of hygiene is observed. We also want the hotel managers to ensure the drinking water is clean and that the sewerages are maintained,” said Mr Ochieng.

On the other hand, he called upon the public to be on the lookout and ensure they report such cases to the nearest health facility.

He noted that Muthurwa Market was closed two weeks ago after two cholera cases were confirmed.

“More than 200 vibandas were closed because of hygiene. We want to appeal to hotel operators to prioritize customer’s health,” added Mr Ochieng.

“There is a team that is going around sensitizing people about the disease and how to protect themselves,” added Mr Ochieng.

160 cholera cases have been recorded in the capital city and are believed to be caused by poor sewerage, and stagnant water in Pipeline Estate in Nairobi.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that eight people have died in Nairobi due to the cholera outbreak.

Six died at the hospital while two deaths occurred in the community

This comes a few weeks after the Ministry of Health declared a cholera outbreak in Kenya, confirming 61 cases in six counties following a wedding celebration held in Kiambu County where 31 cases were reported.

On prevention, Nairobi County is advising people to treat their drinking water by distributing chlorine tablets, inspecting eateries and water points and treating water storage containers.

