Chris Msando’s family cries for justice, five years on

A portrait of the late Christopher Chege Msando during his funeral service at the Consolata Shrine on August 17, 2017. PHOTO | EMMA NZIOKA

The family of Christopher Msando, a former ICT manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) who was murdered by unknown people five years ago, is still crying for justice.

In an obituary in memory of Mr Msando, the family also prays that the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one day be made public.

“It is a time like this five years ago when your life was cut short. Days have turned into five years since that Saturday morning when you were brutally murdered,” the obituary published on the Daily Nation reads in part

“We pray that one day we get to know the truth of what happened and that it may bring peace and closure to our hearts knowing that justice will be served,” further reads the obituary, in which the family describes Msando as a loving, wise, generous man.

To mark the fifth anniversary of Msando’s demise, the family has announced that they will assemble at the grave side for prayers on Sunday July 30, 2022.

Msando’s disappearance was announced on July 28, 2017 just days to that year’s General Election. His body was found three days later alongside that of a 21-year-old woman identified as Carol Ngumbu at Maguga forest in Kikuyu.

An autopsy report revealed that Mr Msando was tortured and then strangled to death. He body also had deep scratches and cuts on his back and hands. Five years later, the Msando murder case has grown cold.

Msando left behind a young family consisting of a widow and five children. However, there were speculations that the motive of his murder was linked to the 2017 polls, where he was to play a key role in the management and transmission of election results. As a result, Msando’s death cast a dark cloud on the credibility of the 2017 elections.