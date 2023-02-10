Church administrator in trouble for possession of prisons officer’s lost ID

Ann Nanzala at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi where she was charged with in possession of government stores. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

An administrator in a Nairobi church is facing charges of possession of a job card of a senior prisons department officer which got lost over two years ago.

Ann Sally Nanzala Ogolla, who was arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyino denied the charge of being in possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

Ms Ogolla was charged that on February 2, 2023 within Westlands area she was found in possession of a Certificate of Appointment of Service Number 41474 bearing the name of Michael Munyendo, who is a Superintendent of Kenya Prisons Service..

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told the court that the accused was arrested when she presented the prison warder’s job card when she was stopped by traffic police officers in Parklands and asked to avail her national identification card.

“The police officers were taken aback when the accused presented a male prisons certificate of appointment yet she is a woman,” Gikunda told the court.

The accused applied to be released on bond saying she is a reputable person and a church administrator.

She attempted to explain how the card came to her possession but her explanation was not admitted by the court.

However, the magistrate freed her on a cash bail of Sh40,000 until February 17, 2023 for pre-trial directions.

