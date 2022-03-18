Church leader in court over Sh36 million in fake currency

Bernard Mwangi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with being in possesion of fake currency. PHOTO: Richard Munguti

A church leader has been charged with being in possession of fake currency totaling Sh36 million.

Bernard Maina Mwangi, the Secretary-General of AIPCA churches in Kenya, was charged with being in possession fake US Dollars totalling 365,000 and fake Ksh 96,000 in denomination of 1000 notes.

Milimani senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi heard the church man was found with the money in his car while driving along Kiambu road.

“You are charged that on March 10 2022 along Kiambu road, within Nairobi County with intent to deceive forged 100US dollars purporting to be bills of exchange,” the accused was informed by court.

Further, he was charged with being in possession of fake 1000 notes in Kenya shillings totalling to Sh96,000 contrary to the law.

He pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The driver and the motor vehicle were escorted to DCI headquarters by the police officers for interrogation. A thorough search of the motor vehicle was carried out” reads the police report in part.

The report adds that upon search of the motor vehicle in the presence of the suspect and his 100US dollars amounting to 376,000US dollars were found and also fake currency in 1000 notes Kenya currency amounting to Sh96,000 were recovered.

The magistrate released the accused on a cash ail of Sh 100,000.