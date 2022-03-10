Churchill Show moves to TV 47

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Comedian Gideon Ndambuki aka Mwalimu King’ang’i has signed a deal to share his content with TV 47.

“We have a new home,” he confirmed on his social media pages.

The announcement comes days after the legendary comedian also confirmed the return of the Churchill show.

“On 19th March @mountkenyauni inside the ultra-modern 3000 seater Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre Thika. We bring you back what you’ve been asking for. Super excited to be back on stage with new big acts and a whole new experience.”

The show was stopped in 2020 following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and a consequent government ban on gatherings.

Mwalimu King’angi wears many hats including an Emcee and popular radio presenter

He recently launched the Churchill Foundation which aims at grooming talents and providing a platform to hundreds of comedians in Kenya.

“Through the Churchill Foundation we are gearing our interests on children because they are the future. We want to create equity, better platforms, networks and a better world for people who can reason together,” he said.