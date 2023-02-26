Citam Church responds to Supreme Court ruling on gay rights





The Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) has opposed the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the gay movement’s right of association in Kenya.

Citam, in a statement, urged Kenyans of moral integrity to reject, resist and oppose the ruling as it will erode societal norms and morals.

Calling on Christians and Kenyans of goodwill to stand out in opposition to the ruling and express their disagreement openly, Citam through their presiding Bishop Calisto Odede said: “Meanwhile we will continue to pray and use other acceptable means to preserve our national ethos and moral fiber from negative external influences.”

Critics say the ruling has several grey areas, with interpretation needed as to whether illegal practitioners like pedophiles and those involved in incest also had a right of association and if not, how different they are from homosexuals.

Additionally, Bishop Odede intimated that those struggling with homosexual desires were not significantly different from persons who are heterosexual but also struggle with sexuality in singlehood through non-marriage or widowhood or marital separation in one form or another.

“For one to privately struggle with such issues is one thing but it is unwise to try to get the whole country through its various structures to endorse one’s deviant behaviour,” he added.

Still, on the subject matter, Bishop Odede noted the Bible considered homosexual behaviour as a sin because it is disobedient to scriptural teachings, contrary to God’s created order for the family and human relationships, and it comes under divine judgment.

“Because of the above as Christians, we do hate the sin but love the sinners with the love of Christ,” read part of the statement.

On Friday, the apex court ended the 11-year legal battle by activists seeking the official registration of an LGBTQ+ organization in Kenya.

In a divided judgment, the supreme court said the refusal by the NGOs Coordination Board to register the lobby group would violate human rights based on sexual orientation.

However, the court held that the country’s law – Section 162 of the Penal Code -that prohibits “unnatural offenses” (defined as having carnal knowledge with any man, woman, or animal against the order of nature) is binding.

Also read: Ruto promises Kenyans free gas cylinders

Court of Appeal hands jailed auctioneer temporary reprieve

Moses Kuria’s new offer to China Square Mall owner

Exclusive: Shiksha Arora – Surviving Westgate terror and my journalism career

Man charged with theft of motor vehicle parts at government yard