Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo trounces big wigs, elected Men’s Conference chairman





TV journalist Stephen Letoo is the new ‘Men’s Conference’ chairman after garnering 10,023 votes during close Tuesday’s vote.

Cotu secretary general Mr Francis Atwoli garnered 9,087 votes, emerging second during the tight voting exercise.

Albert Kochei, the national convenor of the event, confirmed the details, saying that voting was both physical and online.

“Mr Stephen Letoo is officially our chairman. The social media and media presence and campaigns appear to work to his advantage,” Mr Kochei told Nairobi News on Wednesday morning.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Eldoret-based veteran politician-cum-businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor last year.

Mr Kochei further said that the annual event was attended by over 19,000 men, who graced the event both online and physically.

The agenda of the meeting was ‘The status of men in society’ and ‘What way forward for the men.’

The event banned the participants from donning red outfits.

Kochei explained that the forum highlighted the plight of the ‘boy-child,’ raising divorce rates among men, and other contemporary issues facing men.

The platform also deliberated on LGBTQ issues.

Young men also provided an avenue to be mentored by other successful men in the country, explained Mr Kochei.

The conference brought together men from across the country on the day that coincided with Valentine’s Day.

The event celebrated the life and times of the pioneer ‘Men conference’ chairman Mzee Jackson Kibor. Mr Kibor died in March last year.

In 2019, Mzee Kibor gained national attention after addressing the first Men’s Conference in Eldoret town during Valentine’s Day.

The businessman-cum- farmer made the headlines for fighting his wives and children over the property.

