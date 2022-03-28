City cop nabbed after storming ex-girlfriend’s house, assaulting her





A police officer over the weekend stormed a house where his girlfriend resides in Kapsabet, Nandi County, destroyed property before assaulting her.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer, who is attached to Central Police Station in Nairobi County, assaulted Nancy Jerotich in a case of suspected love gone sour.

The report was filed at Kapsabet Police Station.

“The officer went to a rental house occupied by Nancy Jerotich, his former girlfriend, damaged windows before entering into the house and assaulting her by strangling (sic),” the police report reads in part.

Concerned neighbours heard the commotion and decided to inform police officers who arrived at the scene and arrested the officer.

The report reveals that the suspect will be charged with assault and causing bodily harm to Jerotich and malicious damage to property.

In the recent past, concerns have been raised over the mental health of police officers in the country.

This is because most officers commit suicide or even kill their spouses and children in incidents that leave the country perturbed.

The matter even caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who formed a committee to look into the matter and provide solutions.

In January, the National Police Service Commission said that at least 12,000 police officers out of a total of 110,000 officers were facing mental health challenges due to work-related challenges.

The commission said that the mental status of police officers showed between 13 and 14 percent of officers had mental issues.