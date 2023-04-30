City lawyer Danstan Omari sues Kimani Ichungwah over ‘Koinange street’ jibe





City lawyer Danstan Omari has sued Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichung’wah for defamation and is seeking Sh11 million in damages.

In the suit filed at the Milimani High Court, Mr Omari says his character and reputation have been gravely and adversely injured by a tweet posted by the vocal MP on his Twitter handle on February 1, 2023, inferring the vocal advocate frequents a street known to have sex workers in Nairobi.

Omari says the MP posted the offending tweet after an interview on the NTV AM LIVE TV show on February 1,2023.

Phew! At least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media based liar’ only known along Koinange street! https://t.co/SfhIJ2LHbY — Kimani Ichung’wah (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) February 1, 2023

In a video caption @NTVKENYA the lawyer was quoted saying among other things, “Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are two serious international figures and that President Ruto is a local president and the likes of Ichung’wah are only known up to Kikuyu Constituency.”

From that statement, Omari says the MP responded by posting a tweet on his Twitter handle which stated: ‘I am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media based liar only known along Koinange Street.”

In the defamation suit, Mr Omari has named Mr Ichung’wah as the defendant.

“The said offensive and defamatory tweet on February 1, 2023, was out of malevolence and spite and without justifiable cause thereby discrediting my reputation,” states Omari in the court pleadings.

Mr Omari says the MPs tweet is understood to mean that he is an immoral person who keeps the company of prostitutes, an allegation that is totally false and defamatory.

Omari says that tweet is potent of ruining “my family life being a married man and father.”

Mr Omari is urging the court to permanently injunct Mr Ichung’wah, his agents, servants or otherwise from howsoever from further publishing or causing to be published words defamatory to him.

He is asking the court to order the MP to pay him Sh8million in damages for defamation and Sh3m for aggravated damages.

Omari also prayed to the court to compel the MP to publish an unqualified apology through the same medium prominently and in a similar manner as the offending tweet was published.

He is also asking the court to order the MP to pay the lawyer interests for the Sh11million.

