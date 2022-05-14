City planner in court for allegedly defrauding businessman of Sh862,000

Caleb Muli when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Caleb Muli when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A suspected fraudster who allegedly defrauded a businessman of Sh862, 000 promising to prepare a change of user certificate for a parcel of land in Riruta, Dangoretti in Nairobi has been charged in court.

Caleb Muli, jointly with others, is facing charges of obtaining the money from Daniel Wanjohi on diverse dates between February 18 and March 12 this year .

The two met at City Hall where Mr Muli was introduced to Mr Wanjohi as the boss in charge of planning.

Mr Wanjohi wanted to change his parcel of land from commercial use to a petrol station as he intended to put up a petrol station.

Mr Muli allegedly promised to facilitate the process within a month and asked for more than Sh100,000 for facilitation which was deposited to a bank account he shared with the complainant.

The suspect continued demanding for more money which Mr Wanjohi continued sending in different amounts via the bank account and M-Pesa.

The accused then stopped communicating with Mr Wanjohi prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police. Mr Muli was traced by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Derrick Kutto at the Kibera Law Courts. He was released on a surety bond of Sh500, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh350, 000. The case will be mentioned on May 30.