City porter in trouble after being arrested with military uniform





A porter who was arrested with military uniform along Racecourse Road in Nairobi CBD has denied charges of possession of public stores, claiming he had been hired to carry them by a person he doesn’t know.

Boniface Gitau Kanjiru was arrested with Kenya Defence Forces sweater, belt, two pairs of military boots, sleeping net, weeping bag, four jungle trousers and four jungle shirts, sleeping bag and a jungle cap all belonging to the Kenya Army which were believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

At the Makadara Law Courts, Kanjiru was charged with possession of government stores contrary to section 234 (2) as read with section 36 of the penal code, which is having items whose use is limited to members of disciplined services, including uniforms and handcuffs.

But Kanjiru, who was arrested by police officers near the Kaka stage, claimed he had been hired to carry luggage to Kinatwa Sacco stage near Afya Centre along Tom Mboya street in CBD. He told Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu that he lost track of the person who hired him, moments before he was arrested.

The suspect was stopped by a police officer who saw him looking suspicious and was asked to produce receipts for the items he was carrying which he could not. Upon inspection the luggage, the police officers found the said military uniforms and Kanjiru could not explain how he got them.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Kamukunji Police Station together with the uniforms for further interrogations. He told the police that he was headed to the River Road area in search of the luggage owner.

Ms Malingu ordered a pre-bail report before setting bail and bond terms for him.