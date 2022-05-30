City Stars players robbed during Kenyan league match at Kasarani





Footballers were at the weekend robbed of money and their valuables during a Kenyan Premier League match.

The incident happened when Nairobi City Stadium was playing Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor won the match 3-2.

But then, City Stars players were met with shock when they went to the dressing at half-time to find their valuables missing.

“The items were stolen during the first half, explained City Stars Chief Executive Patrick Korir.

The occurrences were known when the team returned to their designated room at halftime,” explained Korir.

“It was ascertained that a total of 13 phones were stolen and up to 18 persons lost cash totaling Sh94,050, or thereabout. The incident shocked players causing a five-minute delay to the start of the second half.”

“It was a double tragedy for Nicholas Kipkirui, Wycliffe Otieno, Davis Agesa, Jacob Osano, Rowland Makati, assistant coach John Amboko, keeper trainer Zachary Onyango and trainer Arthur Museve who lost both phones and cash.”

Goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro, defenders Herit Mungai, Midfielders Sven Yidah, Anthony Kimani, and Mohamed Bajaber lost their phones only.”

The team reported the incident to the Kasarani Stadium security team, who assured them to commence investigations with a check on CCTV footage on Monday morning.

“The incident was also reported to the Kasarani Stadium Police station. They promised to get to the bottom of the matter in collaboration with the Stadium security team. We thank both the Kasarani security team as well as the nearby police post for being very cooperative in their quest to unravel the case.”

The club urges anyone with information that can bring those involved to book to share.