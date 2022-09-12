City woman dies while riding a boda boda with the boyfriend





A woman on the wee hours of Monday morning died while riding on a motorbike in the company of her boyfriend in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

Police have launched investigations into the death of Ms Faith Muteu Wambua who died at 3 am while in the company of her boyfriend Mr Collins Onyango Oduor.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the duo had boarded a motorbike that was being ridden by Mr Eric Ochieng.

“Mr Ochieng had been called by his friend who happens to be the boyfriend of the deceased that he was taking them to the hospital when the deceased died,” the report read in part.

Also read: Ugandans on the streets ahead of Ruto’s inauguration

According to the report, Ms Mutheu had decided to visit her boyfriend on Friday, September 9, 2022, but started complaining of chest pains on the evening of Sunday, September 11.

The report further revealed that the pain worsened from 11 pm and Mr Oduor decided to call his friend who owns a motorbike to escort him to the hospital.

Mr Oduor suggested that they head to a local dispensary known as Kwa Muhindi within Tasia but they were referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

However, the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital which is located at Kayole in Embakasi.

Also read: Watch: Museveni’s fleet of cars in the country ahead of Ruto’s inauguration

Currently, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter with the aim of finding out what transpired.

They are expected to witness a postmortem which will be conducted later this week before investigations on the matter can further commence.

This comes only a month after a man aged 47, died after a one-hour intimate session with his young lover.

Mr Douglas Fundi Muthuri, had on August 1, 2022, visited his girlfriend in Kayole, Nairobi County when the incident happened.

“Upon taking supper they engaged in intimacy for about an hour and while during the act, the deceased suddenly developed difficulties in breathing before he collapsed,” reads the report filed at Njiru Sub-County.

Also read:

Bobi Wine to raise funds for Ugandans stuck in Gulf countries

Pray for her: Papa Shirandula actress Wafirethi battling baffling medical issue

Last day of work: All about Uhuru’s 10-year-reign as tenure ends today