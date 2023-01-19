City woman sued for conning friend of Sh110, 000 in fake Qatar job





A youthful woman who allegedly conned a desperate job seeker of Sh 110,000, promising her a job in Qatar was charged with obtaining the money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code.

At Makadara Law Courts, Ms. Emily Mwelu Mutuse was charged with obtaining the money from Lilian Atieno within Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on November 24 last year, jointly with others at large, falsely pretending she could get her a job in Qatar.

The accused person and the complainant have known each other since 2019.

Also read: Unveiling the fraud: Con artist who duped Kisii residents out of millions arrested

Ms. Mutuse allegedly told the complainant that she could get her a sales agent’s job in the gulf state.

Ms. Muga sent the money via Mpesa for a facilitation fee to get her the job after she availed all required documents, including her visa and academic certificates.

According to the promises made to Muga, she was to travel on a date between December 23rd and 25th last year, but the same never happened.

It emerged that Ms. Mutuse was working with a man who was to make arrangements for the job.

At one point, Ms. Munga met Ms. Mutuse and the man at his office along Uhuru Highway in the CBD.

When she failed to receive updates on her planned travel, Ms. Munga became suspicious and kept engaging Ms. Mutuse through phone calls and Whatsapp messages.

Also read: Man who wanted to blow up KICC convicted for plotting terrorist attack

Ms. Muga traveled to Nairobi last week to meet Ms. Mutuse. The accused person called the man who was connecting Ms. Munga with the foreign employer, but he declined to pick up her calls and later switched off his phone.

The complainant sought accommodation at some hostels in Nairobi, awaiting communication from Ms. Mutuse on the travel plans, which never yielded, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

Ms. Mutuse was traced and arrested. She denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu.

She pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms, claiming she is a single mother of a three-year-old child and is taking care of her aging mother.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh70, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh200, 000.

The case will be mentioned on February 28 before the hearing starts on March 21, 2023.

Also read: Ruaka murder: Connection to money, drugs, woman, and death of Nigerian National