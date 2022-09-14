City woman who stabbed reveller at Eureka Club over boyfriend, arrested





Police in Nairobi is detaining a woman who in August allegedly stabbed a woman at Eureka Club located along Tom Mboya street in Nairobi before going into hiding.

Ms Sheila Achieng, allegedly stabbed Ms Esther Gathoni Ngatia using a broken liquor bottle on the head and chest.

The incident happened on August 8, 2022, which was on a Thursday.

Also read: At last! Diana Chepkemoi re-joins university after Saudi Arabia ordeal

In a charge sheet seen by Nairobi News, Ms Achieng was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts and charged with intentionally harming Ms Ngatia.

“On 8th September 2022, at Eureka club along Tom Mboya street in the CBD of Nairobi County, Achieng’ intentionally and Unlawfully did grievous harm to Esther Gathoni Ngatia by stabbing her on the head and chest with a broken spirit bottle,” the charge sheet read in part.

A witness then narrated to the court how the suspect became bitter with Ms Ngatia accusing her of trying to snatch her boyfriend.

“Sheila stabbed her friend with a broken spirit bottle for allegedly attempting to snatch her man at Club Eureka in Nairobi,” the witness stated.

Meanwhile, police in Kilifi County have launched investigations after a police officer suddenly died while inside his house in Magarini Sub-County.

Also read: Dear KOT: DP Rigathi responds to memes about his dressing

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer identified as Mr Samson Jefwa Mwanyule who is attached to Lamu Tourist Police was off duty since Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Four days later, he started complaining of backache before he passed on while still in his house at Karima Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) church in Kilifi County.

Already, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been dispatched to his home and they are processing it before taking his body to the mortuary.

Also read:

Gone too soon! Kenyan actress dies during treatment after road accident

No more arbitrary blacklisting: How Ruto has rescued loan defaulters

Turkish ‘investor’ who was deported by Uhuru’s government spotted at State House

Woman in JKIA viral Tiktok video attacking agent speaks of Saudi Arabia torture