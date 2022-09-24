CJ Koome calls on young professionals to promote peace in the country

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged young professions in the country to continue promoting peace that was experienced in last month’s General Election.

The Chief Justice made the remarks in a speech read on her behalf by Meru presiding judge Edward Muriithi during the universities and colleges students’ peace association of Kenya fifth national convention.

“The students gathered here are the future intellectual and moral elite of the nation. I challenge you to declare your wholehearted commitment and work towards the idea that violence ought to be done away with and should remain an anachronism just to be studied in history classes,” said Koome.

She said there is need for the youth to unite and end the culture of violence, especially during elections. The Chief Justice challenged them to harness their large numbers to build an environment that embraces peaceful resolution of disputes.

She noted that the country had made huge strides towards conducting peaceful elections following measures taken after the disputed 2007 polls and urged the youth to help entrench the gains made.

“The international media trooped to Kenya as has been the ritual every five years, waiting to report to the world an outbreak of election violence. But Kenyans proved the naysayers wrong and affirmed that the peace-building that we embraced after 2007 were bearing fruits,” she said.

She also cautioned people who believe in violent resolution of disputes saying that it is not easy to promote peace in such an environment, adding that Kenyans should embrace legal ways of solving conflict.

