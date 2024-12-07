Claudia explains cutting off close friends after becoming famous





Claudia Naisabwa likes to brand herself as a corporate host and event emcee. The 22-year-old briefly worked at KTN hosting the Str8up show before quitting earlier this year. She now makes her money in the corporate world and events. She is also a singer, in case you didn’t know, albeit with only one single titled “Shake”. Here are a few things you might not know about her.

‘Shake’ was part of video director J Blessing’s project to help up-and-coming musicians.

My first passion is and will always be music and everything else will follow.

I am currently working on my vocals and I already have a vocal coach. This is the reason why I have not released another song yet. But it was important for me to release Shake so that when I tell people I am a singer, I have a reference.

I prepare differently for a corporate gig and an event gig. For concerts, I always put in the work to come up with the choreography, so I work with dancers and fashion stylists for that.

For corporate, it depends on the client’s brief. If it’s a product launch, what is the product? Who are the people there and things like that? I wouldn’t dress the same for a corporate gig as I would for a concert. You have to be able to read the room.

On stage, when I do concerts, you will always see me in heels, dancing, jumping, and all that. It’s part of my branding.

The entertainment industry has bad people. I know people in the industry who are monitoring spirits, wicked people who have done things to try to limit my success and my growth.

But there are also good people. People who protect you from everything and Butita is one of those people. Butita protected me from so much. Every time someone hit on me, I would tell him. He would know people on different levels because he has been in the industry for a long time and as a mainstream artist.

Right now the team I work with is my family. I cut off my closest friends because when you grow so many things change. So my team is my closest people right now because they understand why we do what we do. I don’t have to explain why I’m not available at a certain time.

I still live with my mother because I do not want to get into bills and stuff.

If you see me looking good, I probably spent hundreds of thousands on an outfit. I even do that for awards (that I win). The award may not have any monetary value, but I will spend on how I look because for me it’s about branding and positioning myself.

One thing I don’t do is slide into people’s DM, especially men. Why would I? I am a babe and a superstar.