Clearing agent charged with defrauding businessman of Sh600k in fake car deal

Stanley Ng’ang’a when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Stanley Ng’ang’a when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A clearing agent who allegedly defrauded a businessman of Sh600,000 in a motor vehicle tax clearance has bee charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Mr Stanley Ng’ang’a is facing charges of obtaining the cash from Ben Anyango Alila on diverse dates between November 1, 2019 and May 24, 2021 contrary to Section 313 of the penal code.

Mr Ng’ang’a is reported to have committed the offence in Kilimani, Nairobi by pretending that he was in a position to clear Kenya Revenue Authority duty for a Range Rover Sport at the request of Mr Alila.

Mr Alila had shared with a friend that he was having difficulties getting his car cleared. The said friend then introduced him to Mr Ng’an g’a who offered to do the clearance at a fee. They settled on a Sh600,000 for the whole process and Mr Alila paid a down payment in cash on November 1.

Thereafter Mr Ng’ang’a kept calling while asking for more money to fast track the process. Mr Alila later visited KRA offices only to find out that the duty had not been paid despite having paid Mr. Ng’ang’a a total of Sh600,000. Mr Alila reported the matter at Kilimani police station and Ng’ang’a was subsequently arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro at the Kibera Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh1 million with an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.