Cleophas Malala asks Ruto to keep off Western Kenya politics





Cracks have emerged within the leadership of the Kenya Kwanza alliance after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala publicly questioned what he claimed was Deputy President William Ruto’s interference in the politics of the region.

Specifically, the outspoken Malala, who is vying for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, has, in a video seen by Nairobi News, asked Ruto not to interfere with the election of candidates seeking seats in various political parties in the region.

Malala a member of Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) suggests the ‘interference’ could affect the chances of his political outfit delivering 70% of votes in the area as indicated in an agreement between Ruto, Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula who is the Ford-Kenya party leader.

Mudavadi and Wetangula are, as part of the said agreement, expected to deliver 70% of the votes in exchange for the Premier cabinet and National Assembly speaker seats respectively, plus 30% of cabinet seats.

“We have given you top seats please don’t interfere in our bedrooms,” explained Malala.

“You have told us to bring 70% of the votes (in Western Kenya) in exchange for 30% (of government), so all the 70% must also involve ANC and Ford-Kenya parliamentarians the same way we have left the higher seats (President and Deputy President).”

Malala’s claims come a day after it emerged the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will field a parliamentary candidate in Sabatia constituency, Mudavadi’s home turf.

ANC has demanded the withdrawal of Clement Siloya, the said candidate in favour of Alfred Agoi’s Mudavadi’s candidate.

“That is why we in ANC and Ford Kenya have not fielded candidates in Ruto’s backyard, which we left for UDA. But the decision by UDA to extend its arm to Sabatia does not add up and something must be done urgently,” said Mr Malala.